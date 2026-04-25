TGSRTC Strike Withdrawn: 100% Bus Services Resume Across Telangana

Bus services in Telangana are back to normal as the TGSRTC strike has been called off after talks between the government and employees.

Officials said the discussions held on Friday were successful, and both sides agreed on key issues. After this, RTC workers returned to duty, and all buses started running from Saturday morning across the state.

TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy said that all depots are working normally now and buses are running on time. He also said sorry for the inconvenience caused to passengers during the strike.

The agreement came after long discussions between the government and RTC union leaders. The government has responded positively to demands like RTC merger, salary revision, and union-related issues.

Due to the strike, many people faced travel problems for a few days. Now, with buses running fully again, passengers are getting relief.

Overall, the strike ending has brought things back to normal and gives hope that employee issues will be solved through talks.