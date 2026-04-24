TGSRTC Strike Turns Tragic: Narsampet Driver Shankar Goud Dies After Suicide Attempt

A tragic incident has shaken Telangana amid the ongoing TGSRTC strike, as an RTC driver from Narsampet, Shankar Goud, lost his life after attempting suicide during the protest.

Shankar Goud, a driver from the Narsampet depot in Warangal district, reportedly poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire in front of the bus stand during the strike. The shocking act was said to be driven by frustration over unresolved demands of RTC employees, including issues related to merger, salaries, and job security.

Co-workers present at the spot immediately tried to rescue him and rushed him to a hospital. He had suffered severe burn injuries, reportedly covering a large portion of his body, and was undergoing treatment in critical condition.

Despite medical efforts, Shankar Goud later succumbed to his injuries, turning the protest into a deeply emotional and tense situation.

The incident has triggered outrage among RTC employees and intensified the ongoing strike. Workers have accused the government of not responding to their demands, while political leaders have also reacted strongly to the incident.

Meanwhile, the state government has appealed to RTC employees to remain calm and avoid extreme steps, assuring that discussions will continue to resolve the issues.

The death of Shankar Goud has added a serious dimension to the TGSRTC strike, highlighting the growing tension between employees and the government, and increasing pressure for an early resolution.