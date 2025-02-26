Telugu Made Compulsory in Telangana Schools Amid Tamil Nadu Row

Telangana government under the leadership of Revanth Reddy has made Telugu language compulsory for all schools across the state. The mandate declares that Telugu should be a compulsory subject for classes 1 to 10 in schools across all boards including CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other affiliated institutions, starting from the 2025-26 academic year.

The decision comes amid the ongoing row over National Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the Central Government in 2020. The Tamil Nadu government is in strong opposition to the policy, for allegedly promoting the "imposition of Hindi".

However, the Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government has decided to fully implement the Telangana Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools Act, which was originally introduced in 2018 during the BRS government's ruling. It was not fully enforced owing to various challenges but now Revanth Reddy has announced that it will be implemented.

The Telangana CM has decided to ensure this rule's effective implementation as he chaired meetings with various school managements and advised them to include Telugu as a mandatory subject for classes 9 and 10 in CBSE, ICSE, and other board schools starting from the upcoming academic year.

The CM also approved using the textbook "Vennela", a simple Telugu textbook to make learning easy for students whose mother tongue isn't Telugu.