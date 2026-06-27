Telangana Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Till July 2

The southwest monsoon has become active once again, and Telangana is expected to receive widespread rainfall over the next several days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to heavy rain is likely across many parts of the state until the first week of July.

Officials have issued Orange Alerts for a few districts and Yellow Alerts for Hyderabad and several other districts due to the possibility of heavy rainfall from today until July 2.

Heavy Rainfall in Several Districts

At present, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is being reported in Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Khammam districts. Weather officials said these conditions may continue for the next two hours before spreading to Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Rain is also expected to begin soon in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Nagarkurnool districts. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase during the afternoon.

Hyderabad Likely to Receive Heavy Showers

Light rain began in Hyderabad during the morning, and the weather department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in many parts of the city from the afternoon until night.

Authorities have warned that waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion are possible. Residents have been advised to leave for their destinations early and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain.

Rain Forecast Across Telangana

According to the weather department, north, central and eastern Telangana are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated places expected to experience very heavy rain.

Meanwhile, southern Telangana is expected to receive light to moderate showers.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also likely in several districts. People have been advised to remain cautious during severe weather conditions.

Safety Advisory

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across many parts of Telangana over the next seven days.

The state government has alerted district authorities to stay prepared for any emergency situations. People have been advised not to take shelter under trees or stand near electric poles during thunderstorms and to follow weather updates issued by the authorities.