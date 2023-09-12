Telangana: Veteran Politician D Srinivas Hospitalised with Breathing Issues 

Hyderabad: Former PCC president Dharmapuri Srinivas was admitted to a hospital in the city late on Monday. He had complained of breathing difficulty and chest congestion.

The health condition of Srinivas, father of D Arvind, Nizamabad BJP MP, is critically ill and he has been kept under intensive care, said a statement from Citi Neuro Centre on Tuesday.

In March, the veteran politician Srinivas rejoined the Congress party fold along with his son D Sanjay, who is the former mayor of Nizamabad. Both the leaders were welcomed into the grand old party by Manik Rao Thackeray, AICC general secretary, and Congress state affairs in-charge.

Srinivas played a key role to bring back Congress into power in 2004 and 2009. While his other son D Arvind is the sitting BJP MP from Nizamabad.

