Telangana Schools: Malpractices, Food Next to Washrooms - Shocking Report

A comprehensive report submitted to the Telangana government has raised serious concerns about the functioning of educational institutions across the state, highlighting systemic shortcomings ranging from academic malpractice to poor infrastructure and basic facility gaps.

The commission, appointed by the state government, conducted a 14-month-long study examining the condition of schools, hostels, and private colleges. During the investigation, its members visited 305 educational institutions across all 33 districts of Telangana. The team also travelled to Malaysia, Vietnam and the United States to study global education models before submitting its final report to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on February 26, 2026.

According to the findings, the issues identified are not isolated incidents but reflect deep-rooted structural problems within the education system.

The report notes that in several government schools, internal assessment systems are allegedly being manipulated, encouraging practices that indirectly promote cheating and inflated academic performance. Investigators found that such practices undermine the credibility of student evaluations.

The commission also documented troubling conditions in some residential institutions. In certain hostels, students reportedly wake up as early as 3 a.m. to queue for washrooms, pointing to severe shortages in basic sanitation facilities.

Another key concern raised in the report relates to the gap between official records and ground reality. While government data indicates the presence of thousands of libraries and computer facilities across schools, field inspections reportedly found empty rooms, locked cupboards and non-functional computers in several institutions.

The report concludes that while the state has developed an extensive administrative framework for education, many institutions lack the resources and oversight needed to ensure quality learning outcomes.

Education experts say the findings highlight the urgent need for structural reforms, better monitoring, and improved infrastructure to restore confidence in the public education system and ensure students receive meaningful learning opportunities.

Malpractice Used as an ‘Assessment Strategy’, Says Commission

The commission’s report suggests that malpractice in examinations is not limited to a few stray incidents but reflects a broader and troubling pattern within the education system.

According to the findings, some schools are allegedly manipulating internal assessment processes to produce favourable results. The report notes that institutions are aware of the scores, aggregate marks and performance improvementsexpected by authorities and are tailoring outcomes to meet those expectations.

“Schools know what scores, aggregates, and improvements over baselines the authorities would like to see and game the assessments, including, shockingly, by promoting malpractice during exams, to deliver just that,” the report states.

The document itself uses the word “shockingly” while referring to malpractice, highlighting the seriousness of the issue. In simple terms, the practice effectively amounts to encouraging cheating during examinations to achieve better academic results.

The commission observed that the current system places significant emphasis on the results generated internally by schools, which are later used as indicators of institutional performance. This circular structure, the report argues, has led many institutions to prioritise performance metrics over genuine learning and teaching practices.

As a result, the focus on producing impressive outcomes may be undermining the very purpose of education, with numbers and results taking precedence over pedagogy and academic integrity, the report concludes.