Telangana School Holidays for July 2025: Bonalu and more!

Schools in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts will have a few holidays in July 2025. Here is a concise summary of the forthcoming holidays:

Holidays in July 2025

Moharram: Sunday, July 6 - An important event observed by different communities in Hyderabad.

Bonalu: Tuesday, July 21 - A general holiday to commemorate the traditional Bonalu festival.

Optional Holiday

9th Moharram: July 5 (Optional) - Although announced as a holiday by the government of Telangana, schools are free to keep this day as a holiday or not.

Key Points

Total holidays: 6 July 2025 holidays, including 4 Sundays and 1 optional holiday.

General holidays: There are just 2 general holidays in July 2025, i.e., Moharram (July 6) and Bonalu (July 21).

School timings: The majority of schools in Hyderabad might not make July 5 a holiday because it's optional and July 6 is a Sunday.

Bonalu Festival

Bonalu festival is an important Telangana celebration that depicts the state's glorious cultural heritage. It is a thirty-day festival during which women pray to Goddess Mahakali, with traditional music, dance, and processions. The festival represents the people's and culture's age-old devotion.

Government Decision

The Telangana government has formally announced the school holidays in Hyderabad and other districts. The move is to ensure that teachers and students are allowed to take part in the celebrations and mark important occasions.

Impact on Schools

The holidays will offer a welcome respite for teachers and students, which will enable them to rejuvenate and prepare themselves for the new academic sessions. Schools may schedule their sessions accordingly so that the academic calendar is least affected.

Parents and students can schedule their activities and get the best out of the holidays by keeping themselves updated with the holidays.

