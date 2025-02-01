Telangana’s Private Colleges Call for ‘Maha Rally’ Over Pending Dues; Holiday Expected on February 1

Hyderabad: The managements of private degree and postgraduate colleges in Telangana are set to stage a ‘Maha Rally’ at Indira Park on Saturday, protesting the State government’s delay in clearing long-pending fee reimbursement dues.

The Telangana State Private Degree and PG Colleges Management Association (TPDMA) has expressed frustration over the government's inaction despite multiple appeals. The arrears, which have been accumulating over the past three academic years, have placed severe financial strain on institutions, making it difficult to meet daily operational expenses.

Dr. Suryanarayana Reddy, president of TPDMA, stated that the colleges are struggling to sustain themselves due to the outstanding dues. Earlier, the association had called for a bandh but withdrew it following assurances from Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka that all pending reimbursements would be cleared by December 20. However, with no progress on the matter, the association has decided to intensify its protest.

College managements are urging the government to take immediate action to resolve the crisis, warning that prolonged delays could disrupt academic activities and impact thousands of students.