Kothagudem: The political landscape is set to change in Telangana ahead of state Assembly elections later this year. Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy were expelled from the BRS party for indulging in anti-party activities.

The massive meeting was organised by a disgruntled BRS leader Srinivas Reddy which saw the attendance of two party leaders Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy.

The BRS leadership decided to remove these two leaders after they attended an Athmeeya Sammelanam programme in Kothagudem. Addressing the programme, Krishna Rao took potshots at the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for reportedly suppressing the democratic voices in the state.

“People who fought for Telangana statehood have been completely sidelined after KCR became the chief minister. People are suffering under KCR's rule,” the former minister said.

Rao was reportedly sidelined in the party after MLA Harshvardhan Reddy, who joined the TRS after winning from Kollapur constituency in Mahabubnagar district in 2018 against him on a Congress ticket. He was upset and stayed away from the party activities for quite some time.

Speaking on the occasion, former MP Sudhakar Reddy said people who were sidelined by the BRS party will come together. This statement has led to the speculations that a new political party is in the offing in the state. He also alleged the BRS government has failed miserably in fulfilling its electoral promises.

Reddy is busy conducting these programmes in the erstwhile composite Khammam. So far, the former MP has organised such programmes in at least nine Assembly constituencies. His recent interaction with the YS Sharmila-led YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) had sparked rumours that he was joining her party.

