Telangana RTC Strike: Three Drivers Attempt Suicide, Govt to Hold Talks

The ongoing Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) strike took a serious turn on its second day as three drivers reportedly attempted suicide in different parts of the state, highlighting the growing tension among employees.

According to reports, one of the incidents took place in Narsampet (Warangal district), where a driver attempted self-immolation and suffered severe burn injuries. Two other drivers from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Nalgonda districts also attempted suicide, with one reportedly consuming pesticide and another being stopped in time by colleagues.

The incidents occurred amid an indefinite strike launched by RTC employees after talks with the government failed over multiple demands, including salary revision, job security, and the merger of RTC with the state government.

As the situation escalated, the Telangana government stepped in and announced that it would hold fresh discussions with union leaders to resolve the crisis. Ministers appealed to employees to remain calm and avoid extreme steps, assuring that their concerns would be addressed.

Meanwhile, the strike has severely affected public transport across the state. Thousands of buses remain off the roads, leaving commuters stranded and forcing many to rely on costly private transport options. Even though some hired buses have been deployed, services remain limited.

The shocking incidents have intensified pressure on the government to find a quick solution, as unions continue their protest demanding immediate action.

The TGSRTC strike has entered a critical phase with rising tensions and tragic incidents, while the government prepares for talks in an effort to bring the situation under control.