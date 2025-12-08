Telangana Rising Global Summit Dates: December 10 to 13 at Bharat Future City, Hyderabad

Hyderabad is set to welcome an impressive line-up of global leaders, industry visionaries, and representatives from key international organisations for the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, scheduled on December 8 and 9. The state government announced that the two-day summit will take place at the location designated for the upcoming ‘Bharat Future City’, positioning it as a flagship global development forum.

Summit to Feature 27 High-Level Panels

The event will host 27 thematic panel discussions, bringing together experts from India and abroad to explore emerging opportunities and challenges across major sectors.

Focus Areas of the Summit

Key sectors to be highlighted include:

Energy & Green Mobility

IT, Semiconductors & Emerging Tech

Healthcare & Education

Tourism, Urban Infrastructure & Smart Cities

Agriculture, Manufacturing & Industry

Women Entrepreneurship

Gig Economy & Social Welfare

Startup Ecosystem

Participation from Global Institutions

Top global organisations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and UNICEF will send delegates.

Leading companies and institutions joining the summit include TERI, BCG, Micron India, Hitachi Energy, O2 Power, Greenko, Apollo Hospitals, IIT Hyderabad, NASSCOM, Safran, DRDO, Skyroot, Dhruva Space, Amul, Laurus Labs, GMR, and Tata Realty.

Prominent financial and corporate participants include Kotak Bank, Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, Deloitte, CapitaLand, Swiggy, AWS, and Taj Hotels.

Sports & Entertainment Icons to Speak

Notable sports achievers such as PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Pullela Gopichand, Gagan Narang, and Jwala Gutta will join a special session titled ‘Olympic Gold Quest’.

From the entertainment world, SS Rajamouli, Riteish Deshmukh, Sukumar, Guneet Monga, and Anupama Choprawill participate in a panel on ‘Creative Century – Soft Power & Entertainment’.

Government in Final Stages of Preparation

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with state ministers and senior officials, is overseeing the final arrangements to deliver a global-standard summit. The government says the event is being organised “on par with the World Economic Forum (WEF)” held in Davos. Extensive security, logistics, and hospitality measures are being put in place for visiting delegates.

Vision 2047 Roadmap to Be Released

On December 9, the state will unveil the ‘Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document’, outlining its plan to transform Telangana into a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. The blueprint will cover investment strategies, infrastructure expansion, technological partnerships, innovation-driven growth, and long-term development goals across sectors.

Hyderabad’s hosting of the summit underscores Telangana’s ambition to position itself as a major global hub for innovation, investment, and future-ready governance.