Telangana rains: Save these helpline numbers for rescue!
Heavy rains hit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, creating chaos in normal livelihoods and killing people. The roads were waterlogged in several parts of the Telugu states, and houses near the banks of lakes were disrupted. The government provided a few helpline numbers in case of any emergency.
The helpline numbers are:
Hyderabad - 27781500
Warangal - 2782751
Kazipet - 27782660
Khammam - 2782885
