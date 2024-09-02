Telangana rains: Save these helpline numbers for rescue!

September 02, 2024

YSR - People's leader... Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy popularly known as YSR; He lives forever in the hearts of the people. He was the 14th chief minister of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, serving from 2004 to 2009. He introduced many welfare schemes and won the hearts of the people. After becoming the CM of the state in 2004, he worked hard for the development of the state. During his regime, there was an overall development.