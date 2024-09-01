Telangana rains: Man, daughter washed away on overflowing bridge

Warangal: Incessant rains since Saturday morning have wreaked havoc in several districts of Telangana. The heavy downpour in erstwhile Warangal has disrupted normal life and the movement of vehicular traffic is severely affected.

Due to heavy rainfall, the situation in Mahabubabad is alarming where a man and his daughter were reportedly washed away in the overflowing water of Akeruvagu stream at Purushothamaiahgudem village in Maripeda mandal on Sunday.

According to reports, Nunawat Motilal and his daughter Nunawat Ashwini, hailing from Gangaram thanda of Singareni mandal of Khammam district, were heading to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to catch a flight to Bengaluru.

As their car was caught in the flood water on a bridge near Purushothamaiahgudem, Motilal made a distress call to his family and said their car had been submerged under the water of the stream and the water was reaching up to their necks and then the call was abruptly disconnected. The car still remains untraceable.

