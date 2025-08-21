Telangana Rains: 854 km of Roads Damaged by Heavy Downpour, R&B Minister Steps In

Continuous heavy rains across Telangana have left a trail of destruction on the state’s road network, damaging 854 km of Roads and Buildings (R&B) department-managed stretches at 739 locations.

Reviewing the situation via teleconference on Wednesday, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy instructed officials to ensure immediate traffic restoration at damaged culverts, bridges, and washed-out roads. He emphasized that temporary measures must be taken on an emergency basis while preparing proposals for long-term reconstruction.

Officials informed the minister that 25 stretches were completely cut off, of which five have already been temporarily restored. At 310 causeways, diversions were arranged at 228 locations, while normal movement resumed at 175 of 232 disrupted points. Engineers have identified 200 high-priority sites, requiring ₹46 crore for temporary works and ₹984 crore for permanent solutions.

To coordinate efforts, a round-the-clock control centre has been set up at the R&B headquarters under Chief Engineer Mohan Naik. Four officers are deployed in each shift to track field complaints and supervise works across 37 divisions of the state.

Special Chief Secretary (R&B) Vikas Raj briefed the minister on the ground situation, while NH in-charge ENC Jayabharathi and CE Rajeshwar Reddy updated him on the status of National Highways, ROBs, and RUBs.

The minister directed engineers to stay on high alert, avoid leave during the crisis, and ensure uninterrupted connectivity across Telangana. He also praised their commitment in handling the crisis over the past ten days, urging them to maintain the same pace until all vital road links are fully restored.

