Telangana Jobs: 1.5 Crore Jobs Created Through MSME

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has said that employment opportunities in India have grown rapidly due to the Centre’s policies for the development of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to the MSME Ministry, from July 1, 2020, to July 31, 2025, a total of 1.59 crore people in Telangana have gained employment through enterprises registered on the Udyam Registration Portal.

Responding in writing to a question raised by Congress MP Kunduru Raghurama Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the minister stated that in the last five years, 5.92 lakh people in Nalgonda district and 5.44 lakh people in Suryapet district have found jobs.

She added that the Centre is running special programmes to promote entrepreneurship in backward districts. Traditional sectors such as animal husbandry, dairy, poultry, aquaculture, and honey production are also being encouraged under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). Awareness programmes are being conducted across all states, especially in underdeveloped areas, to spread information about these opportunities, she said.