Telangana Introduces Skill-Focused Curriculum for BA, BSc, and B.Com Programs

Hyderabad: In a major step towards aligning higher education with employment opportunities, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is set to introduce a revamped curriculum for undergraduate programs including BA, BSc, and B.Com. This initiative, aimed at bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements, will be rolled out in the upcoming academic year.

TGCHE Chairman Prof. V. Balakista Reddy emphasized that the state government’s decision is in response to the growing demand for industry-ready graduates. "This overhaul will better prepare students for real-world careers by equipping them with vital skills needed in today’s job market," he explained. The new curriculum will incorporate practical elements such as internships, skill development modules, and real-world experiences, ensuring students are ready for employment upon graduation.

The redesign process is already underway, with the Department of Higher Education collaborating closely with industry representatives to pinpoint the key skills required by employers. These insights will shape the revised syllabus, helping students to develop competencies that will make them more competitive in the job market.

Internships and practical work experiences will become mandatory components for BA, BSc, and B.Com students, akin to the requirements of professional courses. These hands-on opportunities will allow students to gain valuable exposure to industry environments, further enhancing their employability.

Prof. Balakista concluded that this curriculum reform aligns with the Telangana government’s broader mission to empower the youth with the skills necessary for success in their careers. "Our aim is not only to provide accessible education but also to ensure every graduate is equipped with the skills needed to secure a job in their field of study," he said.

Also read: Telangana’s Economy Set to Double by 2030, Creating 16 Lakh Jobs