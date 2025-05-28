Telangana: Inter-State Baby Selling Racket Busted; 16-Month-Old Rescued

Telangana police have arrested an inter-state gang of six women and four men involved in child trafficking and illegal sale of infants.

The gang was identified in Suryapet, where a 16-month-old baby boy was also found in their custody and handed over to child welfare officials.

According to reports, the gang had allegedly been trafficking babies from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat and selling them for amounts ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹7 lakh. It has been learned that the gang sold at least 22 babies to various individuals. More details are awaited, as this is a developing story.

Multiple such cases have surfaced recently. In February this year, Hyderabad police busted a similar racket. Over 10 people were arrested — five agents and five parents — for their involvement in the buying and selling of infants in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Four children — two boys and two girls — were rescued during the operation.