Telangana Inter Advanced Supplementary Exam Results 2025 on June 16 - TGBIE

Over the past few days, there has been a lot of attention from students regarding the Telangana State Intermediate supplementary results. Students who took the exam have been eagerly anticipating the results, as they are crucial for navigating the counseling process for multiple graduation courses.

While there was no clarity until a few hours ago on when TGBIE would be releasing the results, it's now made official. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education released a statement where they announced that the state intermediate supplementary results will be made available on June 16th, 2025, from 12:00 PM.

It means that the results will be out at 12PM, and students can log in to the official websites of TGBIE to check the same. Here are the official websites through which students can check their results: https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in and http://results.cgg.gov.in.

Steps to check Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Results 2025