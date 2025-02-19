Telangana Holidays 2025 Calendar - Full list of Public Holidays!

Telangana, a state known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions, observes numerous festivals and public holidays throughout the year. These celebrations offer a unique insight into the vibrant cultural fabric of the state, providing both locals and tourists an opportunity to experience its customs and festivities. Below is a comprehensive list of Telangana’s public holidays for 2025, excluding January.

List of Public Holidays in Telangana (February - December 2025)

February:

February 26, Wednesday – Maha Shivaratri

March:

March 14, Friday – Holi

March 30, Sunday – Ugadi

March 31 & April 1, Monday & Tuesday – Idul Fitr

April:

April 5, Saturday – Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti

June:

June 7, Saturday – Bakrid/Eid al Adha

July:

July 6, Sunday – Muharram

July 21, Monday – Bonalu

August:

August 9, Saturday – Raksha Bandhan

August 15, Friday – Independence Day

August 16, Saturday – Janmashtami

September:

September 5, Friday – Eid-e-Milad

September 21, Sunday – First Day of Bathukamma

October:

October 2, Thursday – Vijaya Dashami & Gandhi Jayanti

October 3, Friday – Durga Puja Holiday

November:

November 5, Wednesday – Karthika Purnima & Guru Nanak Jayanti

December:

December 25, Thursday – Christmas Day

December 26, Friday – Christmas Holiday

Cultural Significance of Telangana’s Holidays

These public holidays reflect Telangana’s deep-rooted cultural and religious traditions. Festivals like Bonalu, Bathukamma, and Ugadi celebrate the essence of local heritage, while national observances like Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti highlight the country’s historical legacy. Islamic festivals such as Idul Fitr, Bakrid, and Eid-e-Milad, along with Hindu celebrations like Maha Shivaratri, Holi, and Vijaya Dashami, showcase the state’s multicultural harmony.