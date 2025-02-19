Telangana Holidays 2025 Calendar - Full list of Public Holidays!
Telangana, a state known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions, observes numerous festivals and public holidays throughout the year. These celebrations offer a unique insight into the vibrant cultural fabric of the state, providing both locals and tourists an opportunity to experience its customs and festivities. Below is a comprehensive list of Telangana’s public holidays for 2025, excluding January.
List of Public Holidays in Telangana (February - December 2025)
February:
February 26, Wednesday – Maha Shivaratri
March:
March 14, Friday – Holi
March 30, Sunday – Ugadi
March 31 & April 1, Monday & Tuesday – Idul Fitr
April:
April 5, Saturday – Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti
June:
June 7, Saturday – Bakrid/Eid al Adha
July:
July 6, Sunday – Muharram
July 21, Monday – Bonalu
August:
August 9, Saturday – Raksha Bandhan
August 15, Friday – Independence Day
August 16, Saturday – Janmashtami
September:
September 5, Friday – Eid-e-Milad
September 21, Sunday – First Day of Bathukamma
October:
October 2, Thursday – Vijaya Dashami & Gandhi Jayanti
October 3, Friday – Durga Puja Holiday
November:
November 5, Wednesday – Karthika Purnima & Guru Nanak Jayanti
December:
December 25, Thursday – Christmas Day
December 26, Friday – Christmas Holiday
Cultural Significance of Telangana’s Holidays
These public holidays reflect Telangana’s deep-rooted cultural and religious traditions. Festivals like Bonalu, Bathukamma, and Ugadi celebrate the essence of local heritage, while national observances like Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti highlight the country’s historical legacy. Islamic festivals such as Idul Fitr, Bakrid, and Eid-e-Milad, along with Hindu celebrations like Maha Shivaratri, Holi, and Vijaya Dashami, showcase the state’s multicultural harmony.