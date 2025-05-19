Telangana Hikes Liquor Prices; New Rates Effective from May 19

Telangana has raised liquor prices, with the new rates set to take effect from May 19. The Telangana Beverages Corporation Limited (TGBCL) issued a circular stating that the price of a 180ml bottle will increase by ₹10, a 375ml bottle by ₹20, and a 750ml bottle by ₹40.

This price hike is part of the state’s strategy to boost revenue. The government anticipates an additional ₹130 crore to ₹150 crore in monthly revenue from this increase. This follows earlier hikes in beer prices, based on recommendations from an expert committee and demands from brewery owners.

Liquor prices across various brands have risen by 10 to 15 percent.

The Telangana government believes the hike will generate significant revenue, particularly with high alcohol demand during the summer months. However, concerns have been raised regarding its impact on consumers.

This price adjustment is part of ongoing efforts by the government to revise liquor pricing and secure additional funds for state projects.