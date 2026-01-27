Telangana HC Quashes 16-Year-Old Rowdy Sheet Against Hyderabad Man

The Telangana High Court has ruled that while police authorities have the power to open rowdy sheets against habitual offenders to maintain public order, such authority is not absolute and must be exercised strictly within the framework of law. The court underlined that rowdy sheets cannot be continued indefinitely and must be reviewed at least once every six months.

The ruling was delivered by Justice N Tukaramji while allowing a petition filed by Mohammed Khalid, a resident of Talabkatta in Hyderabad, who challenged the continuation of a rowdy sheet opened against him in 2008.

Khalid’s counsel argued that despite no criminal cases being pending against him for several years, the police continued to maintain the rowdy sheet, violating his fundamental rights. Opposing the plea, the government contended that the rowdy sheet was retained as a preventive measure, citing apprehensions of possible future criminal activity.

After examining the submissions, the court observed that although the police are empowered under the AP Police Manual to open rowdy sheets, such powers must be exercised in strict compliance with prescribed rules and safeguards. The court noted that the petitioner had been acquitted in earlier cases and that no fresh criminal cases had been registered against him.

Holding that the continued maintenance of the rowdy sheet in the absence of any current criminal activity was unjustified, the court ordered it to be quashed.

The judgment reinforces the need for periodic review and accountability in preventive policing, stressing that individual liberties cannot be curtailed on the basis of mere suspicion or apprehension.