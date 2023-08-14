Telangana HC Gives Relief to BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy in Election Affidavit Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has given relief to the BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and dismissed the petition filed by Nagam Janardhan Reddy who had accused the BRS legislator of suppressing information regarding his assets in the affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India.

In 2018, Marri Janardhan Reddy had won the Nagarkurnool assembly constituency by defeating Nagam Janardhan Reddy of Congress. After losing the election, Nagam approached the Telangana High Court alleging the TRS (now BRS) candidate had submitted a false affidavit while filing his nomination papers.

The High Court on Monday heard the petition filed by Nagam and quashed his petition stating lack of evidence. In his petition, Nagam had challenged the election of Marri Janardhan Reddy and requested the court for his disqualification.

Also Read: I-Day: Andhra, Telangana Cops Get Police Medals, Gallantry Awards

