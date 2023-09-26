Telangana HC Adjourns Hearing on TSPSC Group-I Prelim Exam Cancellation

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) for violating the rules in conducting the Group-I services exams. The court has adjourned the hearing on the cancellation of Group-I prelims to Wednesday while directing the Advocate General to submit full details on the issue.

A single-judge bench of Telangana high court had recently ordered cancellation of preliminary examinations for recruitment for Group-I services which were held by the Commission for the second time on June 11. Several candidates had approached the court stating the TSPSC authorities violated its own guidelines mentioned in the recruitment notification of Group-I services and failed to collect the biometric details of the candidates.

Challenging the cancellation order of the single-judge bench on Group-I prelims, the Commission had moved the Division Bench of the high court. The court questioned the TSPSC officials why they ignored collecting the biometric details of the candidates. The division bench also stated that their decision to do away with the biometrics collection has put the future of the candidates at stake. The hearing in the matter has been adjoured to Wednesday.

