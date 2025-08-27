Telangana Flash Floods: 500mm Rainfall in Kamareddy, Four Feared Dead in Medak

The districts of Kamareddy, Adilabad, Medak and Nizamabad are reeling under a relentless spell of rains in Telangana under the influence of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

According to reports, Kamareddy recorded 500 mm of rainfall on August 27 (Wednesday), with Rajampet logging 136 mm between 12 am and 8 am, followed by 363 mm from 8 am to 2 pm.

The heavy downpour triggered flash floods in the region, leaving roads submerged. Visuals from the region have gone viral on social media platforms.

Extreme rainfall is expected to continue for the next three to four hours in Kamareddy and Medak districts, heightening fears of worsening floods.

As per latest updates, Medak’s Nagapur registered 20.8 cm of rainfall, followed by 19.1 cm in Biknoor, 18.03 cm in Tekmal mandal and 18 cm in old Rajampet.

The incessant showers caused swollen streams to overflow, disrupting road traffic and halting railway operations.

Tragedy struck in Nagapur village of Havelighanpur mandal in Medak district, where four people were reportedly swept away while travelling in a vehicle. A stream, nearly a kilometre wide, surged across the road and reportedly carried them away. With no rescue teams on site, locals were unable to save the victims due to the powerful current.

The current was so strong that multiple vehicles were washed away in Kamareddy district.

In another incident, rescue teams managed to evacuate 300 people stranded at the Women’s Degree College in Medak’s Ramayampet. However, workers trapped for six hours at Upper Maneru near Gambhiraopet in Rajanna-Sircilla district continue to await assistance.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay is monitoring the rescue operations and enquired about the condition of the trapped workers.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reviewed the disruption caused by the rains and directed officials to prioritise citizen safety. He also urged RTC bus drivers to remain cautious in Kamareddy and Medak districts.

In addition, Nalgonda has been put on alert for floods as the water level in Yadadri Bhimalingam Katwa continues to rise.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka held a teleconference with the Kamareddy Collector, ordering immediate relief measures.

The torrential rains also disrupted South Central Railway services, with several trains diverted at Nizamabad to avoid the flood-hit Kamareddy route.