Telangana Factory Blast: CM Revanth Reddy Announces Rs 1 Crore Ex-Gratia, Sets Up Probe Committee

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the Patancheru industrial estate in Sangareddy district, where a reactor unit blast claimed the lives of over 40 people. The explosion, reported at a unit of Sigachi Pharmaceuticals, triggered a massive fire.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic industrial accident, Revanth Reddy announced compensation of ₹1 crore each for the families of the deceased, to be jointly provided by the State government and the pharmaceutical company. He also announced ₹10 lakh each for severely injured workers and ₹5 lakh each for those with minor injuries.

Additionally, he declared that ₹1 lakh would be extended to the families of the deceased, and ₹50,000 to those who were injured for immediate expenses.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.

Promising all possible help to the affected families, Revanth Reddy assured that the State government would take responsibility for their health and educational needs. He emphasized that admissions into government residential schools would be facilitated for the children of those killed in the accident.

Revanth Reddy highlighted that there were 143 people at the factory at the time of the blast. Of these, over 40 have tragically died. He stated that 58 people have been traced, while a few others are yet to be contacted by officials.

He also pointed out that the workers were from Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Stating that this is one of the worst industrial disasters Telangana has ever faced, the Chief Minister announced that the State government has constituted a committee comprising the Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management), Principal Secretary (Labour and Employment), and Additional Director General of the Fire Department to probe the reactor blast.

Revanth Reddy assured that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the catastrophic accident. The investigation will focus on whether it was caused by negligence or was a freak incident.

He further announced that the State government would develop a new system under which crucial guidelines will be formulated for the operation of industries. Citing the Gulzar House fire, he explained that the new system would aim to prevent both major and minor industrial accidents. He added that officials have already been directed to conduct periodic inspections to ensure industries adhere to safety protocols.