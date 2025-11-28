Telangana: Cold Wave Deepens Nov 29–30, Ditwah Impact Expected After

Telangana is heading into a sharp dip in temperatures along with a fresh spell of rainfall triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. Weather models indicate that a strong cold wave will sweep across North and Central Telangana from the night of November 28 until November 30.

Minimum temperatures in districts across the northern and interior belt are expected to fall to 9 to 11 degrees Celsius, marking one of the season’s most significant drops. Hyderabad will also feel the chill, with temperatures forecast to hover between 11 and 14 degrees Celsius over the next three days. Residents have been advised to prepare for colder-than-usual mornings and nights.

Once the cold wave passes, Telangana will begin sensing the impact of Cyclone Ditwah as the system moves closer to the Andhra–Tamil Nadu coastline. Between December 2 and 5, several districts in southern and eastern Telangana are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.

Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Mahabubnagar are likely to see the highest rain activity.Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Gadwal, Hyderabad, Medchal, Siddipet and Sangareddy may receive light showers.

The remaining districts are expected to remain largely dry during this period.