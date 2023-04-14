HYDERABAD: The 125-foot statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar was unveiled on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of Hyderabad on Friday coinciding with the 132nd birth anniversary of the Father of The Indian Constitution.

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with the grandson of Dr. Ambedkar and former Lok Sabha MP Prakash Ambedkar who was invited as the chief guest for the unveiling ceremony by the Telangana Government unveiled the plague at the premises amid chanting of religious hymns by Buddhist monks. Flower petals were showered on the statute from a helicopter, paying rich tributes to Dr. Ambedkar.

KCR and Prakash Ambedkar along with state ministers and top officials went around the museum and gallery highlighting the life of the late leader. A special audio-visual on the construction of the giant statue was also screened on the occasion.

Said to be the world's tallest statue of Ambedkar, it has come up adjacent to the newly built Telangana Secretariat, which has also been named after the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

The statue was built using 360 tonnes of stainless steel and 114 tonnes of bronze, at a cost of Rs 146.50 crore. India's tallest statue of Ambedkar, which is next to the State Secretariat, and located beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial, will inspire people every day and motivate the entire State administration, KCR stated.

Earlier KCR and Prakash Ambedkar unveiled the CD of Dalit Bandhu Vijayagadha songs. Prakash Ambedkar was honored by KCR with a shawl and a bouquet of flowers and a Buddha statue. Prakash (Balasaheb Ambedkar) is the son of Ambedkar's son Yashwant (Bhaiyya Saheb).

After the unveiling of Ambedkar's statue they visited Ambedkar's Smrithi Vanam, and greeted the people gathered for the occasion. The unveiling ceremony was held on a grand scale with arrangements in place where more than 35,000 people from all 119 constituencies attended the event.

Earlier the Chief Minister extended a warm welcome and felicitated Prakash Ambedkar. The Chief Minister held a formal meeting and later also hosted a lunch for Prakash Ambedkar.

