Telangana Cabinet Expansion Soon? Security Beefed Up at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad

Security has been beefed up at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad as the Congress is expected to announce the cabinet expansion soon.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at Gandhi Bhavan anticipating protests from aspirants who are left out.

The long-pending cabinet expansion has created anxiety among leaders in Telangana and left them fuming on multiple occasions. The delay has also exposed internal rifts within the Telangana Congress.

While Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s cabinet currently has 12 ministers, six berths remain vacant. Since forming the government in December 2023, Revanth Reddy has been handling close to 12 portfolios himself, making the expansion even more necessary.

With the Congress high command in New Delhi deciding on the appointments, the process has faced an indefinite delay. The effort to ensure social justice in cabinet appointments has also contributed to the holdup.

Against this backdrop, Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad on the evening of June 3 (Tuesday). She has been tasked with pacifying disgruntled aspirants. The Congress high command has also kept its doors open for leaders to express their discontent.