HANUMAKONDA/WARANGAL: In a dramatic twist to the arrest of the Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Karimnagar MP was made the main accused over his alleged involvement in the leak of the SSC Hindi examination question paper in Kamalapur in the district.

Warangal Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath in a press meeting held on Wednesday evening clarified that the 10th class question paper was not leaked, and was only copied. He said that an investigation was taken up regarding the leak of the question paper which emanated from the Kamalapur examination center. It is said that a minor boy went to the examination center and took pictures of the question paper to help his friend in Uppal.

While revealing details the Warangal CP said that the BJP MP Bandi Sanjay's name was included as A1 in this case and the police have identified one person Prashanth as A2 and Mahesh as A3, while A4 as a minor boy, and A5 as Shivaganesh, A6 - Pogu Subhash, A7 - Togu Shashank, A8 - Dulam Srikanth, A9 -Perumanda Sharmik and A10 as the Pothaboyina Vasanth. The Commissioner on Tuesday said one of the accused, who had circulated the Hindi SSC question paper on social media, had also sent a copy to Sanjay Kumar.

The paper of the SSC 10th board exam came into social media after a minor boy took a photo of the paper from a student who appeared for the exam and shared it with that student's brother while the exam was going on. The paper was posted in a group of the instant messaging app and was subsequently shared in other groups by one of the accused, who had also sent it to Bandi Sanjay. After the paper was found circulating on social media, Police began investigating the matter and registered a case. They apprehended the 16-year-old boy and arrested two others on Tuesday, who include a former journalist of a TV channel and a lab assistant who had allegedly circulated the question paper on the app. Subsequently, Sanjay Kumar was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday.

The CP stated that the technical evidence gained by analysing call details of the phones of all the accused and the chats of the accused on the app proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused persons were involved in a conspiracy with regard to the leaking and copying of the question papers on April 4. “This is a pre-planned and criminal conspiracy. Malpractices (have been committed) in SSC public examination with an intention to create rumours and provoke breach of peace” the CP alleged. The BJP state chief sought to portray it as the failure of the government in preventing the question paper leak, the police claimed. Sanjay Kumar, who was initially shifted to Bommalaramaram police station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits here was subsequently taken by the police to Warangal.

A thorough inquiry was conducted by the education department through district authorities and also the police. It was concluded that the incident is a case of malpractice, and accordingly, cases were booked under relevant laws. Bandi Sanjay was booked by the Kamalapur police under Section 5 of the Telangana Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractice and Unfair Means) Act, 1997, Section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. The names of all 10 accused have been included in the remand report. While Prashanth, Mahesh, and Shivganesh along with Bandi Sanjay were arrested, the minor was sent to a juvenile home.

Bandi Sanjay is being produced before the magistrate at the latter’s official quarters behind the Hanamkonda Court Complex and his legal counsel is making all efforts to secure his bail. (with inputs from the Sakshi and PTI)

