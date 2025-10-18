Telangana Bandh Today: Public Transport and Shops to Resume from This Time

Hyderabad, October 18, 2025: The bandh called by major political parties, demanding 42% reservation in local body elections and aiming to pressure both the Telangana government and the central government, had only a limited impact on the city on Saturday.

Life on the streets of Hyderabad remained largely normal, with restaurants, fuel stations, and auto-rickshaws operating as usual. “Only RTC buses are not plying. Schools have declared a holiday. Some shops and restaurants are open. It will remain like this,” said a police officer stationed at the Election Commission-mandated checkpoint near Sarathi Studios in Ameerpet.

Busy junctions appeared partially deserted as school buses and autos transporting children stayed off the roads. However, private buses carrying outstation commuters and the Hyderabad Metro continued to operate normally.

“Everything is functioning. We have less business because some offices are also shut,” said Shankar, an auto driver near AAA Cinemas.

Authorities have reportedly indicated that bus services and normal public life are expected to restart from the afternoon, as the bandh gradually loses momentum.