Telangana Bandh on August 22: OU JAC Calls for Bandh Amid ‘Marwaris Go Back’ Protests; Holiday Likely

Hyderabad: Tensions are running high in Telangana after an attack on a Dalit man at Secunderabad’s Monda Market spiraled into a larger movement against Marwari traders. The incident, which reportedly began as a parking dispute, has now triggered a statewide bandh call for August 22.

The bandh has been announced by Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU JAC) Chairman Kothapalli Tirupati, who accused Marwari and Gujarati business groups of eroding traditional livelihoods in the state.

“Marwaris Go Back” Slogans at OU

At Osmania University, students staged protests, raising the slogan “Marwaris Go Back.” They alleged that migrant traders were flooding Telangana markets with duplicate products, undercutting local businesses, and weakening the state’s cultural fabric.

Political Reactions: Sharp Divide

The campaign has sharply divided opinions across the political spectrum.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar dismissed the protests as a “political conspiracy,” arguing that Marwari and Gujarati communities have made significant contributions to Telangana’s economy.

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh also defended the communities, warning of strict action against anyone targeting them.

On the other hand, activists insist that the state cannot overlook how outside traders are dominating markets while local small businesses suffer. Some also accused the BJP of siding with “powerful business lobbies” instead of addressing the concerns of Telangana’s traders and workers.

Police on High Alert

With the bandh date approaching, police have stepped up security to prevent tensions from escalating. Officials fear the issue could snowball into clashes, as the slogans “Go Back Marwari” and the Telangana Bandh have now become rallying cries in a wider struggle over caste, commerce, and cultural identity.