Hyderabad: Right after the TSPSC paper leak that rocked the State of Telangana, another paper leak was reported on Monday, where a 10th Class SSC question paper was allegedly leaked on WhatsApp groups on the first day of the commencement of examinations.

The SSC exams started on Monday, 3rd April and the question paper was set to have been leaked on various social media platforms. According to details, a photo of the first-language Telugu question paper was leaked on WhatsApp Groups within seven minutes ( 9:37 am) after the commencement of the exam. It was first circulated in Tandur in the Vikarabad district.

The police and the education department swung into action and are investigating the main source of the question paper photo and how it was leaked. District officials however have denied allegations of a question paper leak and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter as well which has become a serious cause of concern among students and parents.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited...