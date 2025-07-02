Sigachi Pharma Breaks Silence on Telangana Plant Tragedy, Denies Reactor Blast

Three days after the disastrous industrial accident in the Patancheru area of Sangareddy district, Sigachi Pharmaceuticals has finally issued a statement acknowledging the incident.

While confirming the occurrence of the accident, the company emphasized that it was not caused by a reactor blast. The actual cause of the explosion will be known only after a thorough investigation is conducted.

In a letter addressed to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India, the pharmaceutical company expressed anguish over the tragedy at the Sigachi Industries facility in Pashmylaram, Telangana, which resulted in the loss of 40 lives and left 33 others injured.

The company stated that it has been coordinating emergency response efforts, providing family support, and cooperating fully with ongoing investigations and compliance procedures.

Additionally, it announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of the deceased and full medical and rehabilitation support for the injured.

“As we await the results of the investigation, we would like to clarify that the accident was not caused by a reactor explosion at the plant, as mentioned in sections of the media. We will continue to share updates as we receive information from the investigation,” the statement read.

Sigachi also announced that operations at its Pashmylaram plant will remain temporarily suspended for approximately 90 days.

The company has come under fire for its delayed response to the industrial disaster.

Sigachi Industries Director and Vice-Chairman, Chidambarnathan Shanmuganathan, visited the families of the injured workers at Patancheru Area Hospital, where he was met with criticism from grieving relatives who demanded justice.

Speaking to the media, the Vice-Chairman denied the Telangana State Government’s accusations that company representatives were absent from the accident site.

Chidambarnathan stated, “We are not going to run away. We have been here for 35 years. Such an incident has never occurred in 35 years. We are deeply distressed.”

Dismissing the State Government’s claim that no company representatives were present during Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s visit to the site, he explained that he had been there until 4:30 a.m. but had to leave due to health reasons.

He also told the media that he had informed the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and the Labour Department Commissioner that three company representatives would be present at the accident site.

Furthermore, he stated that he personally visited all hospitals treating the injured on the day of the accident, spoke to the families, inquired about their needs, and consulted with doctors to ensure proper treatment for the affected staff.