Shocking Video: Congress Leader Attacks Woman Police Officer

A video of Congress leader Rayala Ramu attacking a female Sub-Inspector (SI) has gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident occurred on Friday night in Kallur town, Khammam district, where Ramu, a native of Tallada Mandal, and his followers visited the Chaudhary Hotel located at the Kallur NSR Centre.

An altercation broke out between Ramu and the hotel management after the staff informed him that the food he had ordered was unavailable.

Tension escalated when Ramu allegedly attacked the hotel owner and staff. The hotel owner called the police immediately.

Upon receiving the information, SI Haritha arrived at the scene and attempted to break up the altercation. A confrontation ensued between the Congress leader and the police officer, during which SI Haritha slapped Ramu for misbehaving with her.

In a fit of rage, Ramu pushed the SI, causing panic in the area.

Other officers quickly intervened and arrested Ramu along with six of his followers. The group was taken to the VM Banjar police station.

A case has been registered against the politician for assaulting a female police officer on duty. An investigation is currently underway.