Saree Walkathon in UK: British Indian Women Celebrate National Handloom Day

London: On the eve of National Handloom Day, UK-based women’s organisation British Women in Sarees group conducted a ‘Saree Walkathon 2023’ event in London on Sunday. The walkathon which began from Trafalgar Square and ended at Mahatma Gandhi statue near Parliament Square.

Nearly 500 women representing different states Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Delhi, among others draped in diverse colourful weaves, walked past some of London's most iconic landmarks. These women chanted patriotic slogans and ended their kilometre-long walk with the National Anthem.

Among them, as many as 40 women from Telangana were seen draped in various famous saree brands like Gadwal, Pochampally Ikat, Narayanpet and Gollabhama. Dr Deepti Jain, the founder of British Women in Sarees, said the event was organised with the support of Inspiring Indian Women (IIW).

India observes the National Handloom Day every year on August 7 to pay tribute to the handloom-weaving community. The date was chosen to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement, which was launched on the same day in 1905.



