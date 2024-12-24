Sandhya Theatre Incident: Key Person Arrested by Chikkadpally Police

In a significant development in the Sandhya Theatre incident, the main accused in the case has been arrested by the police. Bouncer Antony, responsible for the incident, was arrested by the Chikkadapally police. The police have identified Antony as the primary cause of the stampede. It is reported that Antony has been functioning as the organizer of bouncers for several events. Meanwhile, cases have already been filed against both the theatre management and actor Allu Arjun in connection with the incident.

So, what exactly happened?

On the 5th of this month, the movie Pushpa-2, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, was released. However, the day before the release, a benefit show of the movie was held. Allu Arjun, along with his wife, went to Sandhya Theatre at RTC Cross Roads to watch this show. As a large number of fans gathered there, the police resorted to lathi charge. In the chaos that followed, a woman named Revathi lost her life, while her son, Sritej, sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment in the hospital. The police, taking the incident seriously, have filed cases against both the theatre management and Allu Arjun.

