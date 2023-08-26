Rythu Gosa-BJP Bharosa: Amit Shah to Visit Khammam Tomorrow, Itinerary Revised

Khammam : The political heat is set to rise as the chief minister and President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K Chandrashekar Rao sounded the poll bugle by announcing the list of party candidates for Telangana Assembly election.

The Telangana BJP is also getting into the poll mode. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Khammam on Sunday, August 27 where he is expected to launch the party's election campaign. The state BJP is making an all out effort to mobilise a large number of people for Amit Shah’s public meeting.

According to sources, the itinerary of the Union Home Minister has been slightly changed. Shah’s visit to Bhadrachalam has been cancelled. As per the original schedule he was supposed to reach Bhadrachalam by helicopter and offer special prayers at a local temple and later visit Khamma to take part in the public meeting at BGNR college grounds here.

Amit Shah will address the farmer-oriented public meeting titled ‘Rythu Gosa-BJP Bharosa’. The BJP leadership is expecting a huge turn out to Shah’s rally..

As per the revised itinerary, Amit Shah will reach Khammam directly without any stop over and head to Gannavaram airport after addressing the rally. He will then board the flight to Ahmedabad. The public meeting was earlier scheduled to be held in June but it was deferred due to cyclone Biporjoy.

Also Read: Kakinada Wins Second Best Smart City Award in Sanitation