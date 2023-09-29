Rice Pulling Gang Dupes Businessman of Rs 20 Crore with Chandrayaan-3 Pot

Hyderabad: The police on Friday busted a rice puller scam in Hyderabad and arrested three people for cheating a businessman in the city.

In rice pulling fraud, the fraudsters hook up a copper pot to electricity and create an electromagnetic field around the pot which begins to attract objects including rice grains. The conmen approached a city businessman and claimed that the magical pot was used for the successful execution of Chandrayaan-3 project and said the buyer could sell the vessel technology to others for a whopping amount. They convinced the businessman to buy the pot and duped him for Rs 20 crore. Realising that he was conned, the victim filed a complaint with the Medipally police station. After registering an FIR, the police launched an investigation and arrested three accused persons including Vijay Kumar and are interrogating them.

