Raja Singh Resigns from BJP, Slams Ramchander Rao’s Appointment as Telangana Chief

Firebrand politician and MLA Raja Singh resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, June 30. He submitted his resignation to BJP Telangana unit president Kishan Reddy.

The development came after reports emerged suggesting that Ramchander Rao is set to be appointed as the new BJP State President. Singh alleged that his followers were reportedly threatened by some BJP leaders to prevent his nomination for the post.

Speaking to the media after submitting his resignation, Singh warned the BJP high command, claiming that the party has more individuals hoping for its failure in Telangana than for its success.

In a letter titled “A Resignation That Reflects the Pain of Lakhs of Karyakartas,” Singh wrote: “We had the best opportunity in years to bring the BJP to power in Telangana. But that hope is slowly being replaced by disappointment and frustration—not because of the people, but because of the leadership being placed at the helm.”

He stated that the decision to appoint Rao as BJP Telangana president was a shock and a disappointment to lakhs of Karyakartas and voters who have stood by the party.

“At a time when the BJP stands at the threshold of forming its first government in Telangana, such a choice raises serious doubts about the direction we are heading,” he observed.

Singh pointed out that many capable senior leaders, MLAs, and MPs within the state have tirelessly worked for the growth of the BJP and possess the strength, credibility, and connect to lead the party forward.

“Unfortunately, it appears that some individuals, driven by personal interests, have misled the central leadership and taken decisions by running the show from behind the curtain. This not only undermines the sacrifices of grassroots workers but risks pushing the party into avoidable setbacks,” he said.

Elaborating on his contributions to the party, he said: “I have been a dedicated Karyakarta, elected three times in a row with the blessings of the people and support of the party. But today, I find it difficult to stay silent or pretend that all is well. This is not about personal ambition—this letter reflects the pain and frustration of lakhs of loyal BJP Karyakartas and supporters who feel sidelined and unheard.”

Further, Singh urged Kishan Reddy to inform the Hon'ble Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly that he is no longer a member of the BJP.

The legislator emphasised that he remains fully committed to the ideology of Hindutva and the service of Dharma and the people of Goshamahal.

“I will continue to raise my voice and stand with the Hindu community with even greater strength,” he affirmed.

Calling it a difficult but necessary decision, he noted: “The silence of many should not be mistaken for agreement. I speak not just for myself, but for countless Karyakartas and voters who stood with us in faith and who today feel let down.”

He appealed to the BJP's senior leadership—Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and BL Santhosh—to reconsider the course of action.

“Telangana is ready for the BJP, but we must choose the right leadership to honour that opportunity and not let it slip away,” he remarked.

Raja Singh has openly expressed his disappointment with the BJP state leadership. Political observers note that his resignation follows a period during which he was sidelined by the party on multiple occasions. His long-standing dissatisfaction has now culminated in his resignation from the primary membership of the BJP.