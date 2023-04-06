Police Send Notice To Etela Rajender Regarding 10th Exam Paper Leak Probe

The Tenth class paper leak case continues to throw up many twists. The Telangana State has been grappling with the shocking case for the past few days.

BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested by the Telangana police on April 5, 2023. In the latest development, the police slapped a notice on Huzurabad BJP MLA Etela Rajendra with respect to the sensational case.

Going into the details, the police have asked Rajender to appear before them. They are going to record his statement soon.

An accused person named Prakash allegedly sent a question paper to Etela Rajender through WhatsApp. The BJP leader was the first person to receive the leaked paper, prompting the police to want to question him.

Warangal CP commented that other leaked papers were also shared with Etela Rajender.

