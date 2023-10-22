The Only Man Who Defeated Invincible KCR in Elections

Hyderabad: As the opinion polls predict emergence of Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the ensuing Assembly elections in Telangana, the party supremo Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has been an invincible candidate in the elections.

69-year-old KCR, who led a successful movement to deliver a separate state for Telangana people, began his political innings with the youth Congress party in Medak district. Later, he joined TDP in 1983 and contested the Assembly election against Anunthula Madan Mohan and lost the election by a margin of 887 votes.

This was the first defeat for KCR who went on to win consecutive elections a record 13 times. He contested and won MLA elections eight times and the parliamentary elections five times. From Siddipet constituency, KCR won four consecutive assembly elections between 1985 and 1999.

The BRS leader also served as the deputy speaker of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh assembly and a Union Cabinet minister of Labour and Employment in the Congress-led UPA-1 government at the Centre. In 2014, KCR became the first chief minister of 29th state Telangana and is now hoping for a hat-trick for his party in the Telangana Assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 30.

