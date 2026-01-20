No Snatching Keys or Vehicle Seizure for Challans: Telangana HC Orders Traffic Police

The Telangana High Court has issued significant instructions to traffic police regarding the collection of pending traffic challans, offering relief to vehicle owners across the state. The court made it clear that motorists should not be subjected to forceful methods for recovering unpaid fines.

According to the court’s directions, traffic police must not compel vehicle owners to pay pending challans on the spot. Practices such as snatching bike keys, detaining vehicles, or seizing them solely for unpaid challans are not permitted. The court emphasized that challan amounts can be collected only if the vehicle owner willingly agrees to pay.

If a motorist chooses not to clear the pending fine immediately, the police have been instructed to issue a proper notice instead of using coercive measures. This ensures that due legal process is followed and citizens’ rights are protected.

The High Court issued these directions while hearing a petition filed by advocate Vijay Gopal, who raised concerns about the manner in which traffic challans were being enforced. After examining the matter, the court reinforced that enforcement should be lawful, transparent, and respectful.

This ruling is expected to bring clarity to traffic enforcement practices in Telangana and prevent harassment of vehicle owners. At the same time, it encourages authorities to rely on legal procedures rather than force, while still ensuring compliance with traffic rules.

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