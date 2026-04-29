No Fuel Shortage in Hyderabad: Collector Issues Strict Warning

In a strong message to fuel distributors, newly-appointed Hyderabad district collector Priyanka Ala has cautioned that any attempt to create an artificial shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in Hyderabad will invite strict legal action.

She also urged residents not to panic or fall for misleading rumours about fuel scarcity, assuring that supplies remain stable across the district.

Review Meeting on Fuel Availability

District Collector Priyanka Ala held a review meeting of the Energy Supply Monitoring Committee at the Collectorate, organised by the Civil Supplies Department. During the session, officials assessed the current stock, supply chain, and availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG with distributors and agency representatives.

Focus on LPG Distribution

Special attention was given to the distribution of LPG cylinders. The Collector directed agencies to strictly follow proper booking procedures and ensure timely refilling without irregularities.

She also instructed authorities to keep a close watch on consumers who hold double-cylinder connections and attempt to place multiple bookings beyond the permitted limits.

Officials Present at the Meeting

The meeting saw participation from several key district officials, including rationing and civil supplies authorities, welfare officers, and transport department representatives, who discussed measures to maintain uninterrupted supply and prevent misuse.

Public Advisory

Reiterating her stance, the Collector emphasized that there is no shortage of essential fuels in the district and warned against spreading or believing unverified information. Citizens have been encouraged to rely only on official updates.

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