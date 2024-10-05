Navratri Day 3: Significance, Rituals, Shub Muhurat, and Colour!
Navratri is a nine-day vibrant festival that worships the Maa Durga, Goddess of divine feminine power. On the third day of this year's Navratri, devotees worship the peaceful and serene form of Maa Parvati, which is called Maa Chandraghanta. Maa Chandraghanta is the ruler of the planet Shukra, and she represents love, beauty, and prosperity in the entire universe. Her tranquil energy removes fear and doubts and gives one the courage and powers to perform one's finest work in life.
Who is Maa Chandraghanta?
Maa Chandraghanta is the third manifestation of Maa Durga, worshipped on the third day of Shardiya Navratri. She governs the planet Shukra and is depicted riding a tigress with ten hands.
Appearance and Significance
Maa Chandraghanta is shown with four right hands holding a lotus, arrow, bow, and prayer beads, while her fifth right hand is in Abhaya Mudra (protection gesture). Her four left hands hold a trident, mace, sword, and water pot, with her fifth left hand in Varada Mudra (blessing gesture). This peaceful form of Maa Parvati symbolizes love, beauty, and prosperity.
Origin and NameAfter marrying Lord Shiva, Maa Parvati adorned her forehead with a half-moon, earning her the name Chandraghanta.
Auspicious Timings for Day 3
According to Drik Panchang,
Brahma Muhurat: 4:38 am - 5:27 am
Abhijit Muhurat: 11:46 am - 12:33 pm
Vijaya Muhurat: 2:07 pm - 2:55 pm
Puja Rituals and Offerings
Wear orange clothes
Bathe the Goddess's idol with Kesar, Ganga Jal, and Kewra
Offer yellow flowers, Jasmine, panchamrit, and Mishra
Provide a special Kheer Bhog
Importance of Orange Color
Wearing orange during puja brings warmth, vitality, and positive energy.
Prathana: Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta
Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta
Puja mantra: Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah
Stuti: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthit
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah
Strota: Apaduddharini Tvamhi Adya Shaktih Shubhparam
Animadi Siddhidatri Chandraghante Pranamamyaham
Chandramukhi Ishta Datri Ishtam Mantra Swarupinim
Dhanadatri, Anandadatri Chandraghante Pranamamyaham
Nanarupadharini Ichchhamayi Aishwaryadayinim
Saubhagyarogyadayini Chandraghante Pranamamyaham
