Navratri Day 3: Significance, Rituals, Shub Muhurat, and Colour!

Navratri is a nine-day vibrant festival that worships the Maa Durga, Goddess of divine feminine power. On the third day of this year's Navratri, devotees worship the peaceful and serene form of Maa Parvati, which is called Maa Chandraghanta. Maa Chandraghanta is the ruler of the planet Shukra, and she represents love, beauty, and prosperity in the entire universe. Her tranquil energy removes fear and doubts and gives one the courage and powers to perform one's finest work in life.

Who is Maa Chandraghanta?

Maa Chandraghanta is the third manifestation of Maa Durga, worshipped on the third day of Shardiya Navratri. She governs the planet Shukra and is depicted riding a tigress with ten hands.

Appearance and Significance

Maa Chandraghanta is shown with four right hands holding a lotus, arrow, bow, and prayer beads, while her fifth right hand is in Abhaya Mudra (protection gesture). Her four left hands hold a trident, mace, sword, and water pot, with her fifth left hand in Varada Mudra (blessing gesture). This peaceful form of Maa Parvati symbolizes love, beauty, and prosperity.

Origin and NameAfter marrying Lord Shiva, Maa Parvati adorned her forehead with a half-moon, earning her the name Chandraghanta.

Auspicious Timings for Day 3

According to Drik Panchang,

Brahma Muhurat: 4:38 am - 5:27 am

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:46 am - 12:33 pm

Vijaya Muhurat: 2:07 pm - 2:55 pm

Puja Rituals and Offerings

Wear orange clothes

Bathe the Goddess's idol with Kesar, Ganga Jal, and Kewra

Offer yellow flowers, Jasmine, panchamrit, and Mishra

Provide a special Kheer Bhog

Importance of Orange Color

Wearing orange during puja brings warmth, vitality, and positive energy.

Prathana: Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta

Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta

Puja mantra: Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah

Stuti: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthit

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Strota: Apaduddharini Tvamhi Adya Shaktih Shubhparam

Animadi Siddhidatri Chandraghante Pranamamyaham

Chandramukhi Ishta Datri Ishtam Mantra Swarupinim

Dhanadatri, Anandadatri Chandraghante Pranamamyaham

Nanarupadharini Ichchhamayi Aishwaryadayinim

Saubhagyarogyadayini Chandraghante Pranamamyaham

