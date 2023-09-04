More Rains in Store for Hyderabad, Yellow Alert Issued

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad since Monday morning bringing down the temperature after a prolonged dry spell. Due to a depression formed in Bay of Bengal, the weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall for the next three days in Telangana's state capital and other places in the state.

The city areas like Nampally, Mehdipatnam, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills received heavy downpour till the afternoon. Due to continuous rain, some places were left inundated which led to traffic disruptions as the vehicles moved slowly due as several roads were filled with rain water.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for various places like Adilabad, Asifabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Peddapalli.

Meanwhile, the GHMC has been directed to take precautionary measures to avoid any rain-related incidents in the city. The administration has advised the people to stay indoors and not venture out unless there was an emergency.

