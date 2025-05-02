Miss World CEO Julia Morley Arrives in Hyderabad

Julia Evelyn Morley, Chairperson and CEO of Miss World Limited, arrived in Hyderabad on Friday morning to begin preparations for the upcoming Miss World 2025 pageant. She was welcomed with traditional honours at Shamshabad Airport by Telangana state officials.

This will be the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from May 10 to May 31. Over 120 contestants from around the world are expected to participate. Julia Morley is in the city to personally review all the arrangements for the event, including venues, hospitality, and cultural tours.

Speaking to the media upon her arrival, Morley said that she was excited to partner with the Telangana government. She praised the state’s rich heritage and said the pageant would help showcase Telangana’s culture to a global audience. She also stressed that Miss World is not just about beauty, but about empowering women and creating meaningful impact worldwide.

With support from the state tourism department, the event will include cultural programs and competitions at various locations. Contestants will tour major landmarks including Charminar, Chowmohalla Palace, Ramappa Temple, and Yadadri Temple. Key events include the opening ceremony at Gachibowli Stadium on May 10, talent rounds at Shilpa Kala Vedika on May 22, and the grand finale on May 31.

Officials hope the international spotlight on Miss World 2025 will boost tourism and promote Telangana as a global destination for art, culture, and hospitality.