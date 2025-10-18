Manikonda Lanco Hills Security Staff Allegedly Assaulted by Residents; Protest Erupts

In an unfortunate incident at Lanco Hills, Manikonda, security personnel were allegedly assaulted by a few residents following a dispute over visitor entry. The altercation reportedly began after the security team denied entry to visitors who did not have prior approval, leading to a heated exchange between a resident and the guards.

According to reports, one of the residents physically attacked the security staff. Taking the issue seriously, the entire security team staged a protest demanding justice, shouting slogans such as “We want justice.” The protest caused temporary delays for visitors and delivery personnel attempting to enter the premises. The video of protest of security personnel has gone viral on social media platforms.

Many residents and onlookers have called for strict action against those involved in the assault. Further details are awaited.