Liquor Shops Shut, No DJs, SHE Teams In Action: Holi Rules in Hyderabad

In view of the Holi celebrations, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, urged citizens to celebrate the festival peacefully and responsibly, warning that strict action will be taken against anyone who disturbs public order or causes inconvenience in the city.

During a review of security arrangements held through a video conference and meeting at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills, the Commissioner directed police officers to intensify vigilance and ensure visible policing across Hyderabad to prevent any untoward incidents.

Sajjanar instructed that Blue Colts and patrolling teams remain on high alert across the city during the festivities. He made it clear that forcibly applying colours on unwilling persons will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The Commissioner also warned that throwing colours on pedestrians, vehicles, or in public places will invite strict action. Groups of youngsters creating nuisance on roads will face vehicle seizure and legal action, he added.

To ensure the safety of women, SHE Teams will be deployed extensively across the city to prevent harassment and any form of indecent behaviour during the celebrations.

Hyderabad Police also indicated that liquor shops will remain closed and DJs will not be permitted during Holi celebrations as part of the preventive measures.

Citizens have been urged to cooperate with the police and celebrate the festival in a safe, respectful and responsible manner.