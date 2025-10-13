KTR Slams Congress for ‘Vote Chori’, Terms Jubilee Hills Bypoll Car Vs Bulldozer

The race for the Jubilee Hills bypoll is intensifying, with parties announcing candidates and launching large-scale electoral campaigns across the constituency. Addressing a gathering of party workers at Rahamat Nagar SPR Hills Ground, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao accused the Congress of resorting to “Vote Chori” (vote theft).

The allegation comes at a time when former Congress president and current Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP of similar malpractice, making the claims particularly ironic.

KTR alleged, “The Congress folks have realized that people will not vote for them. So they registered 43 fake voters from one house, and there are thousands more like this across the constituency.”

KTR’s claims gained traction after visuals surfaced showing Congress candidate Naveen Yadav distributing voter IDs even after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Urging his cadre to intensify outreach, KTR called on workers to go door-to-door and inform people about the unfulfilled promises of the Congress government.

The bypoll became necessary following the death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath. The BRS has fielded his wife, Maganti Sunitha, while Congress has nominated Naveen Yadav. The BJP is expected to announce its candidate soon.

The meeting saw participation from several former ministers, including Harish Rao, Yadav Talasani, Sabitha Indra, and V Srinivas Goud, along with numerous MLAs, MLCs, and party leaders.

During his address, KTR stressed that hard work, determination, and perseverance are crucial for securing a BRS victory. “Fighting is in our blood, and we are endowed with courage like a sprouting plant,” he said. He also paid tribute to the late Maganti Gopinath, recalling his efforts in supporting women and daughters in the community. “It is our responsibility to support the family and give them courage,” KTR added.

KTR also highlighted several grievances of the local population against the Congress government. He noted that many welfare schemes and promises remain unfulfilled, including:

Pending ₹48,000 payments to senior citizens at ₹2,000 per month.

67,000 gold gifts for married daughters yet to be delivered.

Bathukamma sarees and Ramadan gifts still undistributed.

Stressing the importance of voting for Maganti Sunitha, KTR said her victory would ensure justice for both the people and the family affected by Gopinath’s untimely demise.

Accusing the Revanth Reddy government of deceiving citizens, the former IT Minister framed the bypoll as a battle between the car – BRS electoral symbol – and the bulldozer, citing instances where the Congress government demolished houses of the poor under the guise of encroachment.