KTR Inaugurates IT Hub at Nizamabad, Launches Tirade Against BJP, Congress

Nizamabad: The Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao launched a scatching attack on the Opposition parties and accused Congress and BJP of indulging in divisive politics.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the new IT Hub here on Wednesday, KTR said Dharmapuri Arvind, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad, should desist from making critical remarks against the chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

“Decentralising the growth of Information Technology, the BRS government has opened an IT Tower in Nizamabad, built a mini-tank bund at Raghunath tank and also constructed a new building for municipality. Why does the BJP leader not count these as a development,” KTR said.

The BRS minister further said compared to the UPA regime, the price rise and inflation have increased manifold in the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. He said the bosses of both the Telangana BJP and Congress leaders are sitting in New Delhi while the people of Telangana are our bosses. He exhorted the people to save the Telangana pride by showing the door to the slaves of Delhi leaderships.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, KTR said the grand old party is making one more attempt to influence the Telangana voters. He asked what Congress did for the development of the state. The voters brought the Congress party to power 10 times but the state still remained underdeveloped. He also took potshots at the Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy and said he’s not the son of soil so should not be trusted by the people.

